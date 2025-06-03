Catch the Rain: GB Nagar departments told to submit progress and plans

Gautam Budh Nagar dstrict magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday directed all departments to submit geo-tagged reports of their ongoing and completed works under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, in a decisive push for rainwater conservation ahead of the monsoon season, officials said. He also ordered the preparation and submission of department-specific water conservation plans. Officials said that a special afforestation drive will be conducted along the banks of the Hindon in coordination with the forest department. (HT Archive)

The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by the DM to assess the implementation of the “Catch the Rain” campaign in the district. The campaign, focused on increasing groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting, is being implemented as a joint initiative by the central and state governments.

“This is a priority initiative at both the state and national levels. All departments must ensure their activities are monitored, geo-tagged, and updated regularly on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) portal. Officers must personally ensure that the data uploaded is accurate and timely,” DM Verma said.

The DM directed that rooftop rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) be made operational and functional in all government and semi-government buildings, including office complexes, primary schools, anganwadi centres, community health centres, panchayat bhawans, and high-rise residential societies. Additionally, parks and public places in urban areas must adopt effective rainwater collection mechanisms.

As of May 2025, approximately 100 high-rise buildings across Gautam Budh Nagar have functional rainwater harvesting systems, according to groundwater department records. Among government establishments, around 60% have operational systems in place.

“Of nearly 1,900 government buildings in the district, 1,380 are currently equipped with functional rainwater harvesting systems. We are planning to conduct fresh audits by the end of June to reassess the status,” said Ankita Rai, hydrologist at the groundwater department.

“While there is no formal deadline for completing installations, our department is focused on raising awareness among residents and institutions. We encourage proactive adoption of rainwater harvesting and regular maintenance of existing systems to ensure long-term functionality,” she added.

The DM also said that traditional water bodies must be revived. He instructed officials to carry out de-silting, cleaning, and restoration of ponds and rivers, including clearing obstructions from Amrit Sarovars. “Renovation of traditional water sources, borewell recharge, watershed development, and plantation along rivers and ponds should be key areas of focus under the campaign,” he said.

Officials said that a special afforestation drive will be conducted along the banks of the Hindon in coordination with the forest department. The irrigation department was told to coordinate with forest officials to undertake plantation on a large scale near ponds and riverbanks. “Other departments carrying out plantation must also ensure their data is uploaded to the Jal Shakti portal,” the DM added.

He also instructed development authorities and municipal bodies to install water treatment plants at locations where untreated sewage water is being discharged into ponds, to prevent groundwater contamination.

He also called on the education department and groundwater department to run widespread awareness campaigns and ensure that water conservation becomes a mass movement. The progress of such outreach must also be recorded and updated on the JSA portal, he said.