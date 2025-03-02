Celebratory firing hospitalises 22-year-old in Ghaziabad

A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound in his leg due to celebratory firing during an engagement ceremony in Muradnagar late on Friday night, police said, adding that they have taken cognisance of the incident after the victim’s family failed to file a formal complaint. In Modinagar, the police registered an FIR against a bride and groom for celebratory firing at their wedding on February 19, based on a viral video. (File Photo)

An FIR has been registered, and the authorities are investigating the matter, they added.

According to Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri/Muradnagar Circle), they were informed by the Madbhuban Bapudham police station after the victim Priyank Kumar was admitted to a private hospital under their jurisdiction.

“There was no information provided to the Muradnagar police station. We were notified by the Madhuban Bapudham police instead,” Nagayach added. The victim’s family did not approach the police directly, prompting the authorities to initiate the FIR under relevant sections, including the Arms Act, police said.

Shailendra Singh, SHO of Muradnagar police station, shared details from the initial investigation.

“It has come to light that the injured man had a country-made weapon and suffered the gunshot wound to his thigh when he pulled out the weapon for celebratory firing.” Singh added that Kumar remains hospitalised, and the police will question him soon.

This incident follows a string of similar incidents in the region.

In Modinagar, the police registered an FIR against a bride and groom for celebratory firing at their wedding on February 19, based on a viral video.

Earlier, on February 16, a two-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing incident at Aghapur village, near Sector 41, in Noida. Additionally, on February 23, two men at a wedding in Surajpur suffered bullet injuries from celebratory firing.