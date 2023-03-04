Child PGI in Noida to get western UP’s first milk bank

Noida: The newborn care unit of the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida will soon get a comprehensive lactation management unit and a milk bank by early next year, officials said on Friday. Once operational, it will be the first milk bank for storing breastmilk in western Uttar Pradesh, officials added. Noida, India- March 03, 2023: A view outside the building of Child PGI, in Noida, India, on Friday, March 03, 2023. Child PGI will soon get a lactation support unit and eventually a milk bank by early next year. Once started, this may be the first milk bank for storing breast milk in Western UP(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Snehil’s story

Doctors said the lactation support unit will be the first step towards starting a milk bank. The unit will have dedicated counsellors to address the concerns of new and lactating mothers and will also have breast pumps to be used by the mothers. Doctors said that mothers will also be taught how to express milk for feeding their babies.

“Exclusive breastfeeding should be done for all babies up to six months of age. It can prevent malnutrition and also prevent illness and death due to diarrhoea, pneumonia and many other diseases and infections. However, awareness regarding the same is dismal across the entire population. In fact, many women have the misconception that formula or other milk is better than breast milk for their child,” said Dr Ruchi Rai, head of the neonatology department, PGICH.

The lactation support unit is being established with the support of Sushena Health Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working to establish milk banks in various cities. Dr Rai said that despite efforts, there are just about 15-20 milk banks in the entire country.

“We will have the first milk bank in western UP, but it is a long process as we need several approvals and procuring equipment. However, there is a need to increase awareness and expedite the processes now. We meet many mothers who produce more than sufficient milk that can be used to take care of many other babies,” said Dr Rai.

DR Rai added that the single-most concern of new mothers is that they think they are not producing enough milk. “Women need to be told that the more they feed, the more breast milk they will produce,” she added.

Dr Santhosh Kumar Kraleti, the founder director of Dhaatri Milk Bank visited the PGICH on Thursday and finalised details of the lactation support unit with institute director Brigadier Dr RK Gupta (retired).