Childless contractor kidnaps labourer's toddler son, arrested in 3 hours
A construction contractor in Greater Noida was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year-old son of a daily-wage labourer working for him and the child was rescued safely within three hours from his possession, police said.
The 39-year-old contractor and his wife were married for over eight years but were unable to have a child of their own because of which he took this step, they said.
Around 12.15 pm Thursday, an emergency call was made on the 112 number from the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida and the police were alerted about a child being kidnapped by an unidentified person in a white-coloured car, a police spokesperson said.
“An FIR was lodged at the local police station immediately and a search was launched with multiple police teams led by SHO Knowledge Park police station Vinod Kumar Singh and Sub Inspector Varun Panwar of Dadri police station under supervision of senior officers,” the spokesperson said.
“Within three hours, the child was traced near the LG roundabout and it emerged that he was kidnapped by contractor Ramashankar Pandey. The child was rescued safely and handed over to his family after due procedures,” he said.
The contractor and the child's father work at the same project in Greater Noida's Expo Mart, SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said.
“During initial inquiry, the contractor told the police that he and his wife had been married for over eight years but were unable to have a child of their own. The contractor lives in Dadri area and was on his way home with the child when he was nabbed by the police,” Singh said.
A Maruti Brezza car, which was used for kidnapping the child, has also been impounded, he said, adding charges under kidnapping have were being added in the FIR and further legal proceedings in the case are underway.
-
Covid: Delhi reports 1,365 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 6.35%
Delhi recorded 1,365 cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. No deaths were reported during the same period, the bulletin said. As many as 1,354 cases were reported a day ago, with the positivity rate of 7.64 per cent. Active cases in the city now stand at 5,746, down from the previous day's 5,853.
-
Yogi to visit Ayodhya, review vision document
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday, review the vision document of the temple town's development plan and have lunch at a dalit hamlet where local public representatives will also be present, according to officials. Yogi Adityanath will also unveil a statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat. Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in Ayodhya and meet saints at the circuit house. He will leave for Lucknow on Saturday.
-
Ayodhya new focal point of political feud between Shiv Sena and MNS
Ayodhya is likely to host two members of the Thackeray family of Mumbai in the next two months at a time when they appear to be competing with each other to show their reverence for Lord Ram. The political feud between Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now found a new battleground –Ayodhya.
-
Meat factory case: Former Uttar Pradesh minister, kin declared absconding
The police on Wednesday evening declared former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Feroz and Imran absconding in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly operating a meat factory illegally in Meerut. The police pasted a notice on Yakoob's house in the Sarai Behleem locality under the Kotwali police station limits in Meerut.
-
Free competitive exams’ coaching for students in UP schools soon
Students of government-run and aided secondary schools of UP will soon be prepared for various competitive examinations free of cost. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the department of secondary education has prepared a proposal in this regard, say officials aware of the move.
