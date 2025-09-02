CISF set to take over Noida airport security this month

GREATER NOIDA: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is likely to takeover the Noida International Airport project’s security this month and required arrangements have been completed for the security contingent, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), an Uttar Pradesh government body formed to oversee the airport project, said on Monday. On August 18, the YIAPL officially communicated with the CISF, which confirmed the deployment request. (HT Archives)

“The security arrangements for the Noida airport at Jewar are in their final stages. Now, the CISF will take over for better security and the handover is likely to take place any time in September. However, the date for takeover is yet to be finalised by the government. At least 1,047 CISF personnel will be deployed at this international airport slated to become operational by November 2025,” said NIAL’s nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia.

The operator, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), has written to the CISF and the ministry of home affairs about the security take over by the CISF in this month in the run up to the operations, the NIAL said.

“The security take over is a much-needed step ahead of the airport’s operational readiness, with accommodation and administrative formalities now in place. Out of 1,047 total strength, 323 married personnel will be housed in Type-2 residences, 144 will be allotted Type-4 accommodation in Greater Noida’s Omicron sector under arrangements made by the Greater Noida authority. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has taken responsibility for housing 10 senior CISF officers. Meanwhile, 570 unmarried personnel will be accommodated within the airport premises itself,” said Bhatia.

Under the security plan, the CISF will have the onus for the first layer of protection inside the airport complex. The second layer will be handled by private security hired by the airport, and the third outer ring will be secured by local police.

“To strengthen support services, the state government has also deputed 131 specially trained police personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, with women officers among them,” said a UP government official aware of the development.

All are under the age of 50 and have been trained in immigration procedures, passport and visa verification, passenger security checks, and other legal protocols in accordance with directives from the ministry of home affairs.

Meanwhile, the construction progress is concerned it has reached the final stages.

The 3,900-metre runway and the air traffic control tower have already been completed, work on the terminal is nearly completed, Aerobridges have been installed, baggage systems and e-gates are in place, and interior works such as seating, lighting, toilets, and galleries are close to completion, said officials.

“95 per cent work is already completed, and the remaining work is put on fast-track,” said Bhatia.

Officials estimate that overall construction will be completed by October, after which the airport will await an aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.