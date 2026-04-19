Class 8 student killed, two injured as truck hits kids near Greater Noida school

Greater Noida: A 13-year-old Class 8 student was killed and two others were injured after a truck hit them near their campus in Dhoom Manikpur village in Dadri on Friday evening, police said. No case has been registered against the truck driver so far. (Photo for representation)

According to police, the three were among the eight students from Navodaya Vidyalaya who were returning to their Dadri school after a handball match in Sambhal.

“The children were coming back around 7:30pm to 8pm. It was drizzling, and after the bus dropped them near a bridge close to the school, they were walking the rest of the way when a truck came from behind, possibly skidded, and hit them,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur.

Kumar added that one child succumbed to a head injury during treatment, while two others sustained injuries.

One of the injured suffered a hand fracture and was referred to the district hospital. Another child sustained minor injuries to the leg and was discharged after first aid. The remaining children were unharmed, police said.

School principal Amrit Kumar Ranjan said the students had already reached near the school and had just alighted from the bus when the incident occurred. “They were standing there when the truck hit them,” he said.

No case has been registered against the truck driver so far.

Meanwhile, questions have arisen regarding supervision during the trip. Rambir Singh, a retired principal and former employee of the school, alleged that the students were accompanied by a mess helper instead of adequate teaching staff. “As per norms, at least one teacher should accompany every 10 students. There were 12 children, so two teachers should have gone. A mess helper should not have been sent,” he claimed.

The child is survived by his family from Jewar.