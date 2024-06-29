Complete Noida airport work by September 29: UP chief secy

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra on Friday directed the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), that is special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose, to complete the Noida International Airport work by this September 29, paving way for the operations that are scheduled to begin by 2024-end. Chief secretary Mishra along with officials from Noida International Airport Limited, Yamuna expressway industrial development authority, and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited conducted the site inspection on Friday. (HT Photo)

Mishra along with the officials from Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and YIAPL conducted the site inspection to check the progress of this crucial project.

The visit came days after the YIAPL informed the UP government that the airport work will be delayed by seven months due to paucity of steel, and will witness operations by April, 2025 instead of 2024-end, said officials.

Swiss Company’s SPV- Yamuna International Airport Private Limited informed the chief secretary at the site and also at a meeting held in sector Omega-I that the Tata Projects Limited is carrying out the construction work on air traffic control (ATC) building. It informed that the building will be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for installation of ATC equipment by August, 2024.

“The Airport Authority of India has informed that the installation of the equipment will be completed by September, 2024. Electric lighting work is currently underway on the runway and on the apron. Along with navigation equipment, glide path antennas and localisers have been installed near the runway. On this, instructions were given by the chief secretary that all types of equipment will be provided by the Airport Authority of India,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of NIAL and Yeida who attended the meeting.

“Installation of an automated baggage handling system is in progress. It was also informed by the concessionaire that so far 37 million safe work hours have been successfully done. On this, the chief secretary directed that according to the milestone, the development of the airport should be completed by September, 2024 and in every case the commercial operation of the airport should be started by December, 2024,” The CEO said.

After the inspection, a review meeting was held where points related to the central industrial security force, security, and director general civil aviation for Jewar Airport were discussed. Officials of the concerned central agency also participated. The chief secretary directed that the concessionaire should take action according to the requirements of all the departments and the prevailing rules and get the problem resolved by September, 2024, said NIAL officials.

The chief secretary directed that the commercial operation of the airport is to commence in December in any case. For this, the concessionaire should hold a meeting with Tata Projects Limited and submit the catch-up plan by July 15, 2024.

The chief secretary also directed that the work of Forest Department Rescue Center should be completed on priority at the earliest so that it does not pose a hurdle in the airport operations.

The Noida International Airport Limited has informed the Uttar Pradesh government that at least 78.11 percent work on the Noida Airport project at Jewar is completed.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield project - the Noida International Airport. The company, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The concession period for Noida International Airport commenced on October 01, 2021 and will run for 40 years, said a statement.