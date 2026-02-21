Complete repair work for 83 black spots: Ghaziabad admin to depts

The Ghaziabad district administration has directed different departments to complete repair work for 83 pending risk spots identified in January. The move follows the January 17 incident in Noida’s sector 150 where a software engineer died in a water-filled and unfenced water pit.

The move follows the January 17 incident in Noida’s sector 150 where a software engineer died in a water-filled and unfenced water pit.

Administration officials said that around 20 different departments, including the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), Public Works Department (PWD), municipal corporation, and other local bodies and agencies, identified about 140 such spots across the district after field surveys in January and submitted their findings.

District magistrate (DM) Ravinder Kumar Mandar directed the departments to repair these roads. Of the 83 pending risk spots, 20 are with the PWD, 26 with the municipal corporation, 26 with different Nagar Palikas, five with the UP State Industrial Development Authority, one with UP Avas Vikas, and five with the GDA.

“It was found that work on 83 different risk spots, including those on the roads, was pending. The departments have been asked to complete it within a fortnight, following which a review will be held,” Vikas Kashyap, additional district magistrate, told HT.

Officials said that the departments were tasked to identify open potholes on roads, ponds, sewers, damaged road dividers, bridges/culverts, and similar accident-prone areas.

“The DM has directed that no laxity will be tolerated in completing the works. In case of any accidents due to negligence on the part of any department, the responsibility will rest with the department concerned. The DM has also directed officials to ensure quality work and regular monitoring,” the ADM added.

Ram Raja, PWD executive engineer and Vivek Mishra, GDA secretary did not respond to calls for a response about the pending works.

“We have commenced and expedited different works at the pending locations in our area and expect to complete them by March end. Some works were held up due to unfavourable weather conditions,” the corporation’s chief engineer, NK Chaudhary, told HT.