Consumers flag tariff hike concerns at UPERC public hearing

NOIDA: Consumers and representatives of various organisations raised concerns over the proposed electricity tariff revisions, and billing-related issues during a public consultation convened by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday. According to power discom officials, PVVNL representatives also presented details of the utility’s aggregate revenue requirement (ARR), financial position and operational costs, which form the basis of the tariff proposal submitted to the regulator (UPERC). (HT Archive)

The consultation was part of the regulatory process related to the tariff petition filed by discom Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) for the financial year 2026–27.

To be sure, the petition is the annual proposal submitted by the power distribution company to the regulator (UPERC) seeking approval of electricity rates for the coming financial year.

Officials said the hearing provided an opportunity to the stakeholders, including resident welfare associations (RWAs) and consumer groups, to share their views directly before the regulator before the tariff order is finalised.

Participants from Noida, Greater Noida and neighbouring districts submitted suggestions and objections, highlighting concerns over possible financial implications of proposed tariff revisions and issues related to electricity bills.

Consumer representatives said that any increase in electricity tariffs would put additional

burden on households and small businesses, amid rising living costs. Some participants also sought more transparency in billing systems and faster grievance redressal mechanisms.

The discom also presented its financial projections during the hearing, indicating that losses could increase from around ₹11.18 crore to ₹11.91 crore, citing operational costs and power procurement expenses as key factors, they added.

About the meeting, Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer of the PVVNL Noida zone, said that consumer feedback is an important component of the tariff determination process.

“The public consultation process conducted by UPERC allows consumers and organisations to present their concerns and suggestions regarding the tariff petition. The commission takes these inputs into account while deciding the final tariff order,” Jain said.

He added that the discom has been undertaking infrastructure upgrades in the Noida zone to improve the reliability of power supply and strengthen the distribution network.

“Continuous investments are being made to modernise the network, enhance metering systems and improve consumer services across districts under the Noida zone. These aspects are also reflected in the regulatory filings submitted before the commission,” Jain added.

According to officials, suggestions and objections received during the consultation process will now be examined by the commission before it issues the final tariff order next month for the upcoming financial year.

Meanwhile, the officials, during the consultation, also highlighted measures being taken by the discom to improve billing transparency and reduce technical and commercial losses, while ensuring greater accountability in the power distribution system.

The tariff determination process is carried out annually by the UPERC to balance the financial sustainability of power distribution utilities with the interests of consumers, officials added.