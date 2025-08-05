Continuing Medical Education session at GIMS explores evolving role of anaesthesiologists

The Department of Anaesthesia at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida hosted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session, marking the third foundation day of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists’ Gautam Budh Nagar branch, officials said on Monday. The Paediatric Anaesthesia Department at Child PGI Noida also celebrated its second foundation day with a separate one-day CME dedicated to paediatric anaesthesia, officials said. (HT Photos)

The faculty and clinicians underscored the role of anaesthesiologists in trauma care, ventilator management, critical care units, and disaster response scenarios.

In a parallel celebration, the Paediatric Anaesthesia Department at Child PGI Noida on Monday marked its second foundation day with a separate one-day CME dedicated to paediatric anaesthesia, officials said.

At the GIMS event, chief guest professor RM Sharma stressed the urgent need to integrate the anaesthesia expertise into frontline healthcare systems. “The contribution of anaesthesiologists in emergency and critical care settings often goes unnoticed. It’s time that their central role in saving lives beyond the OT is recognised,” he said.

On the occasion, a book by the department’s faculty, specifically designed for paramedical students, was also launched. The book covers essential knowledge for support staff working in perioperative, emergency, and intensive care environments.

GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, underscoring the evolving significance of anesthesiologists in emergency care said, “We designed this CME to spark conversations around the multifaceted role anaesthesiologists play in handling real-world emergencies. From ventilator support during pandemics to trauma resuscitation in accidents, their role is indispensable”.

Meanwhile, the CME at Child PGI Noida focused on the advancements in paediatric anaesthesia.

Experts examined the nuances of paediatric sedation and discussed ways to make anaesthetic interventions safer and more effective for young patients.

The session was chaired by retired Prof. Dr Uma Srivastava, with Head of department Prof. Dr Mukul Jain opening the ceremony. Other key speakers included Dr Poonam Motiani, Dr Amrit, Dr Bhumika, Prof. Prabhat Tiwari, and others.

The CME also served as a call to reimagine the scope of anaesthesia beyond conventional boundaries, said officials. Discussions focused on preparedness of anaesthesiologists in public health crises such as pandemics, mass casualty incidents, and complex surgical emergencies, reflecting a broader shift in health care priorities.