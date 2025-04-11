Cooler days in store for GB Nagar, no heatwave till April 15, says IMD

Residents of Noida and the wider Gautam Budh Nagar region can enjoy a brief but welcome respite from the heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain, cloudy skies, and gusty winds across the National Capital Region (NCR) until April 12. The sudden dust storm late Thursday affected parts of Noida and Greater Noida, disrupting traffic and forcing pedestrians to take cover. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to IMD, strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h will accompany light showers over the next two days, leading to a 2°C drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures. The weather will remain pleasant until Saturday, offering significant relief to residents who had been bracing for an early heatwave this year.

IMD readings show that the minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday was 26.4°C, down from 26.9°C on Wednesday. The maximum temperature on Thursday reached 38°C.

“A strong western disturbance is currently impacting northwest India, leading to intense weather activity across parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Muzaffarpur. We expect dust storms, thunderstorms, and even hailstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50–60 km/h over the coming days. These systems are typical during pre-monsoon months,” said Mahesh Palwat, vice president of Climate & Meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Residents of Noida expressed relief at the change in weather conditions. “We were mentally preparing for April to be hotter than usual, but this change is welcome. Evenings have become comfortable, and even daytime heat hasn’t been as intense,” said Ashutosh Kumar, a resident of Sector 46.

Another resident, Ambika Kumar, said, “I usually avoid going out during the day, but today it was surprisingly pleasant. Let’s hope it stays this way for a few more days.”

However, the IMD has cautioned that the respite will be short-lived. From April 13, the maximum temperatures will gradually climb again, reaching 39-40°C by April 16. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 23-25°C. Despite this, the absence of a heatwave warning until then is welcome news for many across Noida and adjoining areas.

Late Thursday, a dust storm swept through Gautam Budh Nagar, drastically reducing visibility and leaving the air thick with dust. The sudden storm affected parts of Noida and Greater Noida, disrupting traffic and forcing pedestrians to take cover. Strong winds uprooted branches and sent debris flying in several areas, triggering brief power outages in some residential sectors. The storm was consistent with the IMD and Skymet’s forecast of intense pre-monsoon activity, including thunderstorms and dust storms across the region.