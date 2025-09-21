Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Cop dies after being run over by truck on NH-9

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 05:12 am IST

Officials said she was headed to her duty at Dadri police station around 10am when the accident occurred.

A 35-year-old head constable posted at Dadri police station in Gautam Budh Nagar died after a trailer truck ran over her near Bamheta on National Highway-9 on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased, Anuradha (HT Photo)
The deceased, Anuradha (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Anuradha (single name), a native of Muzaffarnagar district who was staying in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad. Officials said she was headed to her duty at Dadri police station around 10am when the accident occurred.

According to police, Anuradha was riding a two-wheeler and had reached near a banquet hall close to Lal Kuan when a trailer truck carrying heavy bundles of iron sheets hit her from behind. “The body of the head constable was severely severed as the truck ran over her. There were huge bundles of iron sheets laden on the truck, making it very heavy. The head constable died on the spot, and the truck driver fled the spot. An FIR is getting registered under relevant sections of BNS, and the driver will be arrested soon,” said Sarvesh Kumar Pal, station house officer of Wave City police station.

Residents said the poor condition of the road contributed to the accident. “There is some work going on for the local drainage, and the water has logged on to the road. This is why many drivers have to use only a small dry portion of the road to pass through. This is probably why the woman on the scooter came under the wheels of the truck,” said Jitender Yadav, a resident of Bamheta village.

Police said the body was sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Noida / Cop dies after being run over by truck on NH-9
