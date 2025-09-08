Search
Cop threatening to shoot man in video, suspended

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:22 am IST

Greater Noida: A police constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him threatening to shoot down a car driver while confronting him surfaced on social media on Friday, police said on Sunday.

The driver recorded their conversation with the constable and later allegedly posted it on social media. (HT Photos)

The video clip shows him saying: “I will shoot you.” HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

“Taking cognizance of the viral video, police constable Sunil Kumar, who was posted at the police lines in Gautam Budh Nagar, has been suspended with immediate effect, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him,” said additional commissioner of Police (Headquarter) (Gautam Budh Nagar) Ajay Kumar.

Officers said Kumar is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident that took place at the LG roundabout near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida on Friday.

The driver recorded their conversation with the constable and later allegedly posted it on social media.

Police said Kumar was checking vehicles in Greater Noida without any assigned duty or authorisation.

.

