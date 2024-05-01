Couple on morning walk injured in hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida West

A husband and wife, out for a walk outside their residential society in Greater Noida West on Tuesday morning, were hit by a vehicle that immediately sped away, leaving them both with critical injuries, senior police officers said. According to police, Sanjeev Raina and his wife Sonalika, both in their mid 40s, were walking on the main road outside their society Supertech Ecovillage-2 when the incident happened. (Hindustan Times)

.

“As we were on our usual morning walk and reached the local CNG pump, a speeding vehicle veered on to the side of the road, hitting me and my wife. It was a white cab, which stopped after hitting us. However, instead of helping us, he reversed his vehicle and fled the scene, running over my wife again in the process,” said Raina, who works at a private firm in Noida.

Passersby rushed to help the couple.

“A person who was passing by in his car took us to a private hospital nearby, while others helped us get into the vehicle. After we reached the hospital, we alerted the police about the incident,” said Raina, who had to take eight stitches to his head, besides injuries to both his arms.

“My wife suffered critical injuries as the car driver ran over her. She has six fractures, on both her legs, pelvis, hip, collarbone and shoulder blade. She is undergoing surgery,” said Raina, adding that his family members have submitted a complaint to the police.

Police have launched a probe into the incident.

“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. We have retrieved footage of the incident from a nearby camera and the errant vehicle is visible in that footage. We are close to deciphering its licence plate as well. The driver will be arrested soon,” said Hemant Upadhyay, assistant commissioner of police-2, Central Noida.

Residents of the society urged the police to take stringent action against the errant driver.

“Like the injured couple, several other residents of the society too go for walks on the road outside the society. After Tuesday’s hit-and-run incident, residents are concerned for their safety and security,” said DK Sinha, a neighbour of the family.