Death audit ordered after 7-year-old Covid- positive girl dies in Noida hospital
A seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to severe health complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), Noida on Thursday. According to Ghaziabad health department officials, a death audit will be conducted before including the case in the list of Covid-related deaths.
Dr DK Singh, dean, PGICH, said that the girl was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and passed away on Thursday morning. “According to the medical history shared by her parents, she was admitted to a hospital in Delhi earlier this month after she fell ill. Her parents discharged her from the hospital and brought her home on June 15. She presented with extremely low blood count and low levels of haemoglobin when she was brought to PGICH,” he informed. A routine rapid antigen test for Covid-19 was conducted in the emergency ward and she tested positive.
“The girl’s feet were swollen due to the low blood count. Her condition was extremely critical and she was put on a ventilator. She was given a blood transfusion but could not survive. Her week-long stay at home further deteriorated her condition. The death has been reported to the Gautam Budh Nagar health department,” Dr Singh said. “We did not have enough time to conduct more tests to diagnose or assess her medical condition. However, it seems that she was suffering from a chronic disorder and was severely anaemic,” he added.
“The girl, a resident of Khoda, suffered from different health complications since birth.She tested positive for Covid-19 during the course of treatment. We are in touch with the Gautam Budh Nagar health department but will not include the death in the list of Covid-related fatalities right now,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, Ghaziabad.
“Since the case history of the girl indicates that she had different complications, the primary cause of death might not be Covid-19. We will conduct a death audit with the permission of state officials and take a call thereafter. According to guidelines, the primary cause of death must be Covid in order to term the fatality as Covid-related,” Dr Gupta added.
The district has recorded a total of 473 Covid-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with the last death reported on February 6. The positivity rate has risen and stood at more than 1% between June 15 and 24, with 576 cases recorded during the period. The district has recorded 794 cases in total till June 24. A total of 938 cases were reported in May, and 789 cases in April.
“Cases are on the rise but we are taking up comprehensive contact tracing to treat and map all suspected cases at the earliest. As part of the process, we are tracing about 40 contacts per patient, and 18 unique contacts per patient if there are more than one affected members in a family,” Dr Gupta added.
Gautam Budh Nagar Police to issue lookout notice for Indian accomplice of Chinese suspect
Police on Friday said that they will issue a lookout notice for an Indian accomplice of arrested Chinese national Xue Fei. The name of a Gujarat-based businessman, Ravi Natwarlal Khattar, has cropped up various times during investigation into the case of the Chinese national living in India illegally and running a club in Greater Noida. It was registered on November 5, 2020, two days after the date on the rent agreement in Greater Noida.
Wanted in Gangsters’ Act, two suspects surrender at Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad
Two suspects wanted under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters' and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, surrendered before police while holding placards at the Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon. According to police, the two suspects were identified as Kapil Singh and Sagar Singh, both residents of Ristal village in Loni. Videos of the two suspects at the police station were shot by local mediapersons and were widely shared across social media platforms.
One family, one flat: LIT asks Atal apartments recipients to surrender flats allotted to kin
Upon discovering instances of a few families being allotted more than one flat during the draw of lots for flats conducted by Ludhiana Improvement Trust under the Atal Apartment scheme, the body has directed allottees to submit an affidavit as proof of the family getting only a single flat allotted. LIT conducted the draw of lots for allotting 576 flats (240 middle-income group and 336 high-income group flats) under Atal apartments scheme on June 16.
Gurugram gets three new cyber police stations
The step was taken by the Haryana police after state home minister Anil Vij announced in January this year that every police district should have at least one cyber police station to tackle the increasing number of cybercrime cases. Police said the other cyber police stations across the state will soon be made functional.
Four arrested for looting container carrying peanuts worth ₹2 crore
Four people, including a Faridabad based transporter, were arrested for allegedly looting a container carrying a consignment of peanuts worth ₹2 crore, said police on Friday. Police said the vehicle was transporting 899 sacks of peanuts from Maharashtra to Delhi and the driver had stopped for some repair works at the container owner's warehouse at Bilaspur on June 14.
