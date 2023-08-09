Noida lift tragedy: After BJP MLA meets Yogi, UP assembly debates ‘Lift Act’

The state legislative assembly debated the introduction of the Lift Act in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dhirendra Singh, who represents Greater Noida’s Jewar constituency, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked that the Act be immediately implemented for the safety of high-rise residents. The Jewar MLA met with the chief minister on Tuesday and submitted a letter requesting the act’s implementation after several malfunctioning incidents in high-rise housing societies reported from the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). (HT Photo)

The Jewar MLA met the chief minister on Tuesday and submitted a letter requesting the Act’s implementation after several incidents of elevators mal;functioning at high-rise societies were reported from the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

“The issue was discussed at the state legislative assembly today, and instances regarding the frequent malfunctioning of elevators in residential societies in Delhi-NCR were also discussed. I have presented the pointers and the importance and necessity of implementing the act for the safety of residents, and it is expected that they will be considered,” said BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Currently, no law in Uttar Pradesh governs the installation or use of lifts/elevators. Thousands of people living in high-rise housing complexes in cities rely entirely on lifts, and several cases of people, including children, becoming trapped in building elevators have been reported in the past. The minister said the act would invite stringent action against builders, lift manufacturing companies, service providers, and authorities, to ensure accountability and transparency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON