Decomposed body of 23-year-old woman found near Noida mall; probe underway

Noida: The decomposed body of a 23-year-old woman was found on a service road near Gulshan One29 mall in Sector 129 on Monday morning, police said. Police are scanning nearby CCTV cameras to identify the vehicle used to dump the body. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File photo)

According to police, a sanitation worker first spotted the body around 7.30am while sweeping the single-lane service road between the Sector 129 mall and the Noida Expressway.

“Police were alerted, and a team from the Expressway police station rushed to the spot. The body was lying in the bushes,” said a police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Rakesh Pratap Singh said, “The woman was in a tracksuit, and the body appeared to be two to three days old. No superficial injuries were spotted on her body. It is suspected that she was killed somewhere else and dumped there.”

During subsequent searches of the nearby area, police found a purse a few metres from the body. The purse contained a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and other items, police said.

Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) said, “We are still working to identify her address. Whether the PAN card is associated with her or not is also being investigated. The woman’s body has been kept at the post-mortem house and the examination will be conducted after identification.”

Police are scanning nearby CCTV cameras to identify the vehicle used to dump the body. A case will be registered at the Expressway police station after receiving a complaint from the family or based on the autopsy report, officials added.

In another case, even after three months of investigation, police have yet to identify the woman whose body was found in a jumbo bag at a dumping yard in Noida’s Sector 142 on December 11. Her hands and legs had been tied, and it appeared that acid had been used to burn her face to conceal her identity.