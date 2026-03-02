Siblings killed in hit-and-run incident in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A motorcycle-riding 35-year-old man and his 18-year-old sister died in a hit-and-run incident in Greater Noida’s Jarcha on Saturday night after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their bike on an isolated road and fled the scene, leaving them bleeding, police said on Sunday. “Around 8:30 pm, when they were returning home on the motorcycle, an unidentified vehicle knocked them down on Bisahda Road in Greater Noida. The suspect driver fled without stopping at the spot,” the official added. (Representational image)

Multiple teams are trying to identify registration number of the vehicle, said officials.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Kumar, 35, an employee at a private firm, and Priyanshi, 18, a student, who lived in Jarcha’s Pyawali village.

“On Saturday night, when Priyanshi failed to find any public transport to her home from Dadri in Greater Noida, she called her brother Naveen to pick her up,” a police officer part of the investigation told HT, requesting anonymity.

Both siblings sustained multiple injuries, and Priyanshi was run over by the vehicle. “As locals

spotted them lying in a pool of blood, someone known to them informed their family who rushed the two to a nearby hospital,” said the officer, adding that the doctors declared them brought dead.

Hospital authorities later informed the police.

The incident sparked a protest on that road by locals over the incident. But police officials pacified them.

Prashali Gangwar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, “A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving under the BNS sections was registered at Jarcha Police Station.”

“It is yet to be ascertained if the two were hit from the front or behind. CCTV cameras installed near the spot are being scanned, and further investigation is underway,” the ACP added.