Delhi cash agent robbed of 9 lakh in Greater Noida

A cash agent who had come to Greater Noida’s Site-4 industrial area on Friday morning to collect cash from a plywood firm was allegedly robbed of ₹9 lakh by unidentified suspects in Greater Noida, senior police officers said. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the suspects and trace them, police said. (Representational image)

An FIR has been registered in this connection at Beta-2 police station.

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, the victim has been identified as Santosh Kumar (34), a resident of Anand Vihar in Delhi.

“Santosh had come on his two-wheeler to a plywood showroom in Site-4 industrial area in Greater Noida to collect cash. As he was leaving the showroom with ₹9 lakh cash, he was stopped by two unidentified men on another motorcycle. They snatched his backpack with the cash and fled the spot. The owner of the plywood showroom, identified by his first name as Mudit, submitted a complaint at the Beta-2 police station ,” said Kumar.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the suspects and trace them,” said Kumar, adding that this was the first time that Santosh had come to Greater Noida to collect cash.