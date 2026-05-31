Delhi CM orders action following building collapse in Saidulajab

New DelhiChief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi that claimed six lives. She also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all dilapidated, unsafe and illegal buildings in Saket’s Saidulajab. She also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all dilapidated, unsafe and illegal buildings in Saket’s Saidulajab. (HT)

Gupta visited the collapse site and reviewed relief and rescue operations on Sunday. Following her directions, a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli police station on Sunday. A magisterial inquiry, headed by the district magistrate of south Delhi, has also been ordered to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and fix accountability, officials said.

“Strict action should be taken, in accordance with the law, against buildings that pose a threat to public safety so that such incidents can be prevented in the future,” the CM said.

Warning the officials, she said accountability would be fixed on those who have protected illegal constructions or failed to discharge their responsibilities properly. Any official found guilty would also face strict action.

She said the government will ensure a fair investigation into all facts related to the incident and take necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Describing the incident as extremely tragic and heartbreaking, she assured the families that the Delhi government stands firmly with them and will provide all possible financial and administrative assistance to the victims.

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said he wished for speedy recovery of those affected by the incident. “Deeply distressed at the tragic incident of the building collapse in Saket and the resultant injuries and loss of lives. Multi-agency search and rescue operations continue, and instructions have been issued to authorities to ensure all necessary medical assistance and immediate relief,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government and said that corruption and negligence in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) led to the incident, which claimed several lives. Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that residents had complained to the MCD and police in March about the illegal construction, structural defects and the building tilting dangerously. However, no action was taken, he said.

Despite a petition being filed in the Delhi High Court, MCD officials falsely informed the court that no construction activity was underway, so the case was closed, Bharadwaj alleged. He also demanded immediate suspension of the corporation’s commissioner and South zone deputy commissioner, as well as dismissal of the junior engineer and assistant engineer and executive engineer.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP issued a statement on Sunday, claiming that the leadership has acted swiftly after the Saket building collapse as two MCD engineers have been suspended and an inquiry ordered.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra has also directed the Mayor to take strict action. The party said CM Gupta personally monitored rescue operations through the night, visited the site on Sunday, and issued directions that “helped ensure prompt relief efforts, resulting in 12 people being rescued”.

Criticising the AAP, Malhotra accused its leaders of indulging in “crocodile tears” and challenged Bharadwaj to cite instances when the previous AAP government had taken similarly swift action following major tragedies in Delhi.