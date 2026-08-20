Delhi constable held for abetting suicide of woman colleague in Ghaziabad hotel

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old head constable with the Delhi Police on alleged charges of abetting the suicide of his 37-year-old woman colleague at a hotel room in Sahibabad on August 15, officials said.

Police said both the victim and the suspect are Ghaziabad residents. (PTI/Representational)

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The victim, a head constable with the Delhi police, was found hanging in a hotel room in Sahibabad on Sunday (August 16).

Autopsy reports confirms death by hanging

According to police, the victim had checked in alone around 7.15pm on August 15, and the suspect was seen entering the room at 10.03pm and exiting the room around 10.45pm on the same night.

“The suspect told police that on the evening of the incident, he was with his wife, and the victim pressurised him to visit the hotel to meet her. He reached the hotel at night and left in 40 minutes. Thereafter, the woman died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. No note was recovered, and the autopsy confirmed the death by ante-mortem hanging,” Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sahibabad) said.

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Police said both the victim and the suspect are Ghaziabad residents.

“The hotel staff spotted the woman next day (August 16) hanging from a ceiling fan of the room…. Based on a complaint from the woman’s family an FIR was registered against the man, who is a Delhi Police head constable. The suspect told police that they had become friends while working at the same place in Delhi. However, the suspect, who is married and has three children, could not marry her. Both belong to different castes,” the ACP added.

Investigation now underway

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Police registered the FIR, seen by HT, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108 (abetting suicide) and 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.) at the Sahibabad police station on August 17.

Police officials said as per hotel records both often visited it and 33 check-in entries were found in last one year.

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“My daughter told her mother on August 14 that the suspect was harassing her for long… On the evening of August 15, my wife called her up, and our daughter seemed disturbed. On August 16, my daughter took no calls. Later, we came to know that she was found dead in a hotel. After we cremated her, my wife told me that our daughter had told her about her colleague (the suspect) who harassed and exploited her while claiming to be unmarried,” the woman’s father said in the FIR.

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The ACP said that an investigation is underway.