Delhi Meerut Expressway traffic goes haywire as cops throw open undesignated exit
Thousands of vehicles on Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) are having a free run after traffic police ripped open a portion of the expressway and removed barricades near Crossings Republik.
Sources said that the move by Ghaziabad traffic police has not gone down well with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the agency that maintains the DME. It has also written to district officials and raised concerns.
The DME comprises 14 lanes, which include three inner lanes on each side as expressway lanes and meant for fast-speed vehicles, while the six outer lanes are highway lanes. The expressway lanes are separated from the highway lanes with cement blocks.
The traffic police removed the cemented barricades near ABES Engineering College (near Crossings Republik). Police said that they have taken the step to prevent traffic jams which have resulted due to the pending construction of a 16-lane rail-over-bridge (ROB) at Chipiyana.
“There has been a prevalence of long traffic jams on the highway due to the under-construction ROB. So, we removed the cemented barricades in order to streamline the traffic,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).
However, the undesignated exit has compounded problems for NHAI as two-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles have started entering the expressway lanes. NHAI project director Arvind Kumar was not available for comments but he referred the matter to another officer.
“Many vehicles enter through the undesignated entry and we face issues when they reach some toll point. It is estimated that about 4,000 vehicles face toll issues on a given day and it is also causing loss of revenues. The decision of the traffic police has created a undesignated cut and we have written to the district administration and police to get the matter sorted out at the earliest,” said Puneet Khanna, manager (technical), NHAI.
Khanna said that the authority is in the process of taking blocks (designated hours allotted by railways during which construction can be taken up while holding the rail traffic) from the railways and if it is allotted, the ROB will be completed in two months.
Delhi govt opens oral health and tobacco cessation centre
The Delhi government on Tuesday opened a first-of-its-kind national resource centre for oral health and a tobacco cessation, with the aim of spreading awareness about the side effects of tobacco and drug use and providing better training to dentists. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, and said that proper awareness was among the reasons behind the rapid rise of oral cancer cases.
Rain in Delhi breaches average monthly mark for first time since February
A second spell of gusty winds and thunderstorm activity hit the Capital late on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday as Delhi crossed the monthly average rainfall mark for May, data from India Meteorological Department showed. Against an average rainfall mark of 19.7mm for May, Delhi has now recorded 29.9mm of rainfall this month, including 12.3mm on Monday and 14.6mm on till 8.30am Tuesday.
HC tells Delhi govt to enforce order to pay equal wages to nurses
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the city government to implement its notification for payments of emoluments to the private nurses at par with the government hospitals, saying that concerned officers will have to personally appear in case of non-compliance.
Women workers stay silent over air pollution issues: NGO survey
New Delhi: As many as 94% of women construction workers in Delhi never raise their voice against air pollution at construction sites in fear of losing their jobs, a survey carried out by the NGOs Mahila Housing Trust and the Help Delhi Breathe Campaign has found.
Man dies after bike hits speed breaker in Baner
A resident of Pimple Nilakh (22), Hazrat Ali Islam Shaikh, who met with an accident on May 3, passed away on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment said police officials. Shaikh met with an accident on May 3, at 3 pm near Kapil Malhar society in Baner, wherein he lost balance, after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker, according to officials. The Chaturshringi police lodged a case of accidental death in this regard on Tuesday.
