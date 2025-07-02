Delhi-Meerut RRTS trials start, line may open soon

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the 82-km long Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, said the project is in the final stages with safety inspections underway for non-operational sections. It is likely to be operational for passengers soon, the corporation added. Officials said that safety inspections on different non-operational sections are underway and a formal inauguration will follow. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“Recently, we conducted a successful trial run for the entire 82km corridor, and the train arrived at all stoppages between Sarai Kale Khan (in Delhi) and Modipuram (the last station in Meerut) in less than an hour. As things are progressing fast, we are hoping that the system will be operational very soon,” said NCRTC’s chief public relation officer Puneet Vats.

The 82-km project is aimed at connecting the cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with Namo Bharat trains, and the project was scheduled to be completed in June, 2025. The train’s journey from Meerut to Delhi will take 55 minutes once the entire 82km route gets operational.

Currently, the train services are operational on a 55km stretch from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut (south), covering 11 stations with two in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad and one in Meerut.

The entire project has 24 stations, with 13 in Meerut. The Namo Bharat trains have four stations in Meerut, while the local Metro will operate on all 13 stations on the same infrastructure.

Officials said that safety inspections on different non-operational sections are underway and a formal inauguration will follow.

Safety inspections and final approval by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety are prerequisites before the commencement of any passenger operations, they added.

“The safety approval for a section from Meerut (south) to Shatabdi Nagar has been received, while inspections have started for the remaining section from Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram. Likewise, the safety inspections from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan are also in the final stages. The inspections for stations of the local Metro module in Meerut are also scheduled soon,” said an officer aware of the development.

Officials said the main entry/exits at 13 non-operational stations are ready for passenger operations while the additional work will continue.

The entire RRTS project is being built at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation in Ghaziabad on March 8, 2019.