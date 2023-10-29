Delivery man who sexually assaulted woman at G Noida West high-rise arrested

A 23-year-old delivery executive who sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in her apartment at a Greater Noida West high-rise society was arrested on Sunday, police officers said. The police added that the suspect was previously booked for illegally selling liquor under the Excise Act, and that they were going to serve a notice to the e-commerce company regarding why his police verification was not done. A case under sections 376 (rape), 511 (punishment to attempt to commit offence), 323 (assault), 452 (house trespass), and 323 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Singh at Bisrakh police station on Friday. (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Sher Singh. He joined the e-commerce company four months ago. His older brother, Manoj Pandit, who also used to work at the e-commerce company but left the job 20 days ago, is involved in several cases registered at Badalpur police station, said investigators.

On Friday morning, a woman at one of the most prominent high-rise societies in Greater Noida West had ordered milk and eggs on a delivery app. Singh arrived at her doorstep with the order at 6am, and when the woman opened the door, he forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her, said investigators.

The woman screamed and raised the alarm, after which Singh fled the scene. He was recorded entering and exiting the society by the CCTV cameras at the gates, said investigators. Singh was at large following the incident, they added.

The police formed five teams to apprehend Singh, who was identified with the help of the order ID.

“During the investigation, we received information that Singh was at his older brother’s rented house in Roza Jalalpur in Badalpur. When the team received a tip on Sunday morning that he was waiting for someone near the Khairpur roundabout, they arrived on the scene and arrested him at 9.30 am,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of the Bisrakh police station.

“When the police were taking Singh to the police station, he snatched a pistol from a sub-inspector near Sector 3 when the vehicle slowed down on a worn road. He jumped out of the moving vehicle and escaped from the police team. After 45 minutes of search, he was spotted, and he opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police shot at his leg, and he was arrested,” he added.

“Singh revealed that on Sunday morning, he was going to consult a lawyer regarding the sexual assault incident. The lawyer was recommended by Singh’s older brother, Pandit, a history-sheeter at Badalpur police station,” said SHO Rajpoot.

“We will send a notice to the e-commerce company asking them why Singh’s police verification was not done. If the answer is not satisfactory, a case will be registered against them, too, as it is a concern that everyone uses these facilities in the city,” said Hridesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

