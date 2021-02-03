Discom starts works for three new feeders to provide uninterrupted power to industrial units

Taking serious notes of the power interruptions faced by industries in different blocks in sector 63, the power distribution company (discom)– Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) – has begun constructing three new feeders. These supply feeders will cater over 2,000 industrial units in the sector from April, the officials said.

PVVNL chief engineer (Noida), Virendra Nath Singh, said that while two feeders are almost ready, work on the third is ongoing. “Since we have to complete these feeders latest by March 31, the works are being expedited. These feeders, each with a capacity of 33 kVA, will be in the D, G and J blocks of sector 63. Work for connecting these feeders to the 132 kV power sub-station in sector 69, has also been started,” he said.

Feeders are the power lines through which electricity is transmitted in power systems. Feeder transmits power from generating station or substation to the distribution points.

The discom will also supply power through two transmission lines in all the eight blocks of the sector, which has the most number of industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar district in a particular sector. “It is also a vital source of revenue for the discom. It will als benefit 40,000 domestic consumers in the neighbouring areas,” said Singh.

Singh also said that to avert power cuts during peak hours, the PVVNL has also begun overhauling the infrastructure in the district. “We have released ₹20 crore for upgrades. The agency, which was awarded the contract, has already started replacing 17,500 poles, 990 air circuit breakers (ACBs) between transformers and low transmission power lines, and 11 kilowatt (kW) vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs),” he said.

He said that the agency is also replacing 100 kilometers of 11kV cables, 80km of insulated conductor cables and 200 pillar boxes, besides chemical earthing in different areas and societies of GB Nagar. “The work for replacing 300 poles, 10 kilometers of 11kv wires and five kilometers of insulated conductor wires in Sector 29 and 31 has already been completed. Besides, as many as 25 uncovered pillar boxes have been replaced in both these sectors. The agency has also been asked to use aerial bunched (AB) cable for overhead wiring, for checking stop power theft in rural areas,” he said.