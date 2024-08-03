 DM takes stock of govt health programmes - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DM takes stock of govt health programmes

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2024 08:28 AM IST

DM Verma stressed on the importance of providing the benefits of government health services to the people

Ahead of the second round of National Deworming Day, which is held on August 10, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Friday emphasized the necessity of ensuring the availability of sufficient medicines in all government and private schools.The National Deworming Day is conducted in all states/UTs on February 10 every year, with a mop-up drive on February 15. However some states/UTs also conduct a second round on August 10, depending on worm prevalence in their state/UT.

The National Deworming Day is conducted in all states/UTs on February 10 every year, with a mop-up drive on February 15. However some states/UTs also conduct a second round on August 10, depending on worm prevalence in their state/UT. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The National Deworming Day is conducted in all states/UTs on February 10 every year, with a mop-up drive on February 15. However some states/UTs also conduct a second round on August 10, depending on worm prevalence in their state/UT. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Availability of sufficient medicines should be ensured for all government and private schools on National Deworming Day. Make the benefits of health services available to the general public on time.... all health programmes should be operated in the district with a very micro plan so that the benefits of all health services can reach the people with ease as per the intention of the government,” Verma told officials while chairing a meeting with the district health committee.

While reviewing the programmes such as e-Kavach, regular vaccination, PM nutrition scheme, health wellness centre, maternal health, Ayushman Bharat etc, Verma stressed on the importance of providing the benefits of government health services to the people.

“..arrangements should be ensured by the officials that all the government hospitals of the district should have availability of medicines and all necessary medical equipment in sufficient quantity on a continuous basis. All beneficiaries of Janani Suraksha Yojana should be paid on time,” Verma said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Noida / DM takes stock of govt health programmes
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On