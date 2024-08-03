DM takes stock of govt health programmes

Ahead of the second round of National Deworming Day, which is held on August 10, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Friday emphasized the necessity of ensuring the availability of sufficient medicines in all government and private schools.The National Deworming Day is conducted in all states/UTs on February 10 every year, with a mop-up drive on February 15. However some states/UTs also conduct a second round on August 10, depending on worm prevalence in their state/UT. The National Deworming Day is conducted in all states/UTs on February 10 every year, with a mop-up drive on February 15. However some states/UTs also conduct a second round on August 10, depending on worm prevalence in their state/UT. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Availability of sufficient medicines should be ensured for all government and private schools on National Deworming Day. Make the benefits of health services available to the general public on time.... all health programmes should be operated in the district with a very micro plan so that the benefits of all health services can reach the people with ease as per the intention of the government,” Verma told officials while chairing a meeting with the district health committee.

While reviewing the programmes such as e-Kavach, regular vaccination, PM nutrition scheme, health wellness centre, maternal health, Ayushman Bharat etc, Verma stressed on the importance of providing the benefits of government health services to the people.

“..arrangements should be ensured by the officials that all the government hospitals of the district should have availability of medicines and all necessary medical equipment in sufficient quantity on a continuous basis. All beneficiaries of Janani Suraksha Yojana should be paid on time,” Verma said.