Dog drags foetus outside Noida hospital, video goes viral

A video showing a stray dog attempting to eat a three-month-old foetus outside the Maternity and Child Health (MCH) hospital in Noida, Sector 110, went viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage, said police. The incident took place on Saturday after a 30-year-old woman suffered miscarriage, added police. The victim, a resident of Banghel in Noida, was taken to the 50-bed MCH by her husband after she “fell from the stairs at her home on Saturday” . (HT Archives)

The video was circulated on social media on Sunday. The victim, a resident of Banghel in Noida, was taken to the 50-bed MCH by her husband after she “fell from the stairs at her home on Saturday,” they added.

Phase 2 station house officer Vindyachal Tiwari said, “The doctors informed the family that the woman had suffered a miscarriage and they had to abort the foetus.”

After the procedure, the hospital staff properly packed the foetus in a bag and handed it over to the family. “Around 3.30pm, the woman’s husband placed the foetus beside the woman outside MCH and went to get medicines. While the woman was seated on a chair, a stray dog took away the foetus before she could react,” said a police officer.

The husband and locals managed to retrieve the foetus. A senior doctor said, “The in-laws refused to take the baby. This led to a dispute, and they left the foetus in open.” However, police denied these allegations.

Despite multiple attempts, Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Narendra Kumar did not respond to HT’s queries regarding the incident.