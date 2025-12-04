Draft rolls published for UP legislative council seats; claims, objections open till Dec 16

The draft electoral rolls for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council’s Meerut Graduate and Meerut Teachers’ constituencies were released for public inspection across all polling stations in Gautam Budh Nagaron Wednesday. The publication follows the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directions for a De-Novo revision based on the eligibility date of November 1, 2025. (HT Photos)

Although named after Meerut, both constituencies span several western UP districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar. The draft lists have been displayed at all polling stations across Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Jewar, officials said in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Eligible graduate and teacher voters residing in the district should check their entries and submit corrections, claims or objections by December 16, they added. Corrections, deletions or address changes for existing voters can be filed through Form-7 and Form-8. Residents who believe their names are missing can also file claims or objections till that date at their respective polling stations.

The lists incorporate all claims approved between September 30 and November 6.

The publication follows the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directions for a De-Novo revision based on the eligibility date of November 1, 2025. De-Novo revision is a complete, ground-up rebuild of the electoral roll, carried out when the ECI wants to verify every entry afresh instead of relying on previous rolls.

“This is a De-Novo revision, which means the electoral rolls are being rebuilt afresh on the basis of the November 1, 2025 eligibility date. All entries are being rechecked independently to ensure accuracy for these specialised constituencies,” district magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam said in a statement.

For the graduate constituency, applicants must have completed their degree at least three years before the eligibility date of November 1, 2025. They must submit Form-18 along with a certified copy of their degree, diploma or marksheet and valid proof of ordinary residence, officials said.

For the teachers’ constituency, one must have at least three years of teaching experience in the last six years at a state-recognised institution not below secondary level. Applicants need to submit a Form-19 with a proof of residence.

Officials said the ongoing revision is only for graduate and teacher constituencies and should not be confused with the Special Intensive Revision for general voters. The eligibility rules, forms and voter base are entirely different.

All forms are available free of cost at polling stations, the tehsil office and the district election office.

The district administration has also uploaded polling-station-wise draft rolls and the list of designated officers on the official websites of all districts falling within the two constituencies.