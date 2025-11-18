Efforts on to curb shutdowns, boost power infra across Noida, Gr Noida

NOIDA: Following a review meeting held last week, officials said on Monday that they had intensified efforts to curb avoidable shutdowns and strengthen power infrastructure across the district, particularly in areas surrounding the Noida International Airport in Jewar. A review meeting was held last week (HT photo)

The push includes tighter control over scheduled shutdowns, improved supply reliability and a broader focus on consumer-facing systems such as billing, revenue collection and grievance redressal, officials added.

The guidelines were issued during the review meeting chaired by the minister for urban development and energy, state, AK Sharma, in Noida.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer at Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida zone, said: “We are tightening maintenance schedules and supervision to reduce disruptions for residential and industrial consumers. Complaint-redressal timelines are also being monitored closely. Plans are underway to regulate disruptions and ensure they are taken only in essential conditions with advance intimation.”

“All these developments were taken up in the meeting held last week. The review concluded with a focus on stabilising supply in high-demand zones, reducing operational disruptions and improving the overall efficiency of the electricity distribution system in Noida and Greater Noida,” the chief engineer further said.

Officials said the emphasis on minimising non-essential shutdowns comes at a time when the district’s electricity load continues to rise, driven by rapid construction, industrial activity and ongoing work around the airport corridor.

A key development under the review process, officials said, is the proposal to construct a modern, integrated commercial office building in Noida where all senior electricity department officials will operate from a single campus. The building is expected to improve inter-departmental coordination and streamline consumer service delivery by bringing major operational wings under one roof, officials said.

Energy minister AK Sharma had said on Friday: “The new integrated building is intended to improve inter-departmental coordination, streamline decision-making and enhance the overall efficiency of service delivery in Gautam Budh Nagar.”

Sharma emphasised that operating from a unified premises would also help ensure faster response to field requirements, better monitoring of ongoing works and improved consumer grievance redressal.

Officials said that attention has also been directed to the maintenance of power lines, enhancement of transformer capacity, strengthening of field-level functioning and timely resolution of consumer complaints. They added that grievance redressal must be time-bound and field activities should maintain transparency and accountability.