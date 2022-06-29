Elderly man robbed of 70,000 by two suspects who posed as tenants in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A senior citizen from Vasundhara was allegedly robbed of cash and jewellery items by two unidentified men who barged into his house on Monday afternoon by posing as prospective tenants.

Victim Lalit Joshi (65), a resident of Sector 15 in Vasundhara, said that he had put up a board at his house for renting out the ground floor while he and his wife stay on the first floor. He added that the two men, who eventually turned out to be robbers, visited his house twice in the past 10 days and were keen to take the ground floor on rent.

“In a span of 10 days, one of the suspects had come twice to my house. He initially came alone and told that he would come along with his sister. However, he came with another man and told me that he is his friend. On Monday afternoon around 2.30pm, the two men came again,” Joshi said. “I was alone at home and my wife had gone to her office. They asked me to fetch some,” he added further.

Police said that the two suspects stuck tapes on Joshi’s mouth and held him hostage before fleeing the house. They said that they fled with cash and jewellery items kept in the house.

“A police complaint was lodged by the victim on Tuesday. Based on his complaint, we registered an FIR for robbery at Indirapuram police station. He said that the suspects took ₹70,000 in cash as well as jewellery items,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

“We have deployed several teams to crack the case and trace the suspects and investigations are underway. We are also inspecting CCTV footage in the area,” SP Singh added.