Elderly man robbed of ₹70,000 by two suspects who posed as tenants in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A senior citizen from Vasundhara was allegedly robbed of cash and jewellery items by two unidentified men who barged into his house on Monday afternoon by posing as prospective tenants.
Victim Lalit Joshi (65), a resident of Sector 15 in Vasundhara, said that he had put up a board at his house for renting out the ground floor while he and his wife stay on the first floor. He added that the two men, who eventually turned out to be robbers, visited his house twice in the past 10 days and were keen to take the ground floor on rent.
“In a span of 10 days, one of the suspects had come twice to my house. He initially came alone and told that he would come along with his sister. However, he came with another man and told me that he is his friend. On Monday afternoon around 2.30pm, the two men came again,” Joshi said. “I was alone at home and my wife had gone to her office. They asked me to fetch some,” he added further.
Police said that the two suspects stuck tapes on Joshi’s mouth and held him hostage before fleeing the house. They said that they fled with cash and jewellery items kept in the house.
“A police complaint was lodged by the victim on Tuesday. Based on his complaint, we registered an FIR for robbery at Indirapuram police station. He said that the suspects took ₹70,000 in cash as well as jewellery items,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).
“We have deployed several teams to crack the case and trace the suspects and investigations are underway. We are also inspecting CCTV footage in the area,” SP Singh added.
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics