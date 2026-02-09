Elderly woman assaulted with spade in Greater Noida, man held

Greater Noida: A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old woman with a spade over a property dispute in Greater Noida’s Jarcha area, police said on Sunday, adding that she suffered multiple injuries on her back and head but is out of danger. A purported video of the incident surfacing on social media platforms, shows a man in the crowd holding a spade suddenly approaches a woman and hits her with it. (Videograb/HT Photo)

A video of the incident surfacing on social media platforms, shows a man in the crowd holding a spade suddenly approaches a woman and hits her with it. As she falls to the ground, he repeatedly assaults her five times in full public view. Later, bystanders intervene and rescue the woman, who has turned unconscious by that time.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police identified the suspect by his single name, Babli, a resident of Upralsi village in Jarcha, Greater Noida, but the woman’s identity was not revealed.

“On February 6, when the elderly woman was passing near the spot, Babli, who resides in the neighbourhood and was watching road construction work along with other neighbours, approached the woman and assaulted her,” said Prashali Gangwar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

“With the help of locals, the woman was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is stable,” the ACP added.

An investigation revealed that the woman and Babli were in a dispute over some property, said ACP Gangwar, adding that on the day of the incident, a verbal argument broke out between them, after which the suspect assaulted her.

On a complaint of the victim’s family, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult was registered at Jarcha police station, and the suspect was arrested late Saturday evening from Jarcha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.