Expecting curfew to end soon, Ghaziabad looks to stakeholders

Ghaziabad: With fewer fresh cases of Covid-19 being reported daily in the district, besides the number of active cases coming down, officials said it is likely that the partial Corona curfew may be lifted as soon as Monday in Ghaziabad. The administration in this regard on Wednesday called on several stakeholders and asked them to make coordinated efforts to uphold Covid protocols.

“Since the number of active cases is on the decline due to a lesser number of fresh cases and more patients getting discharged, we expect that the partial Corona curfew may be relaxed by Monday. We are keeping a tab on the daily figures. We have directed all stakeholders to cooperate in order to control the spread of infection so that cases keep below 600,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

According to an Uttar Pradesh government order late April, all districts in the state which have more than 600 active coronavirus disease cases are to observe the partial Corona curfew.

On May 30, however, the state government directed that in case active cases fall below 600, the restrictions will ease but if the cases go above 600 again, the restrictions are to automatically come into place. The government had also eased restrictions across the state barring 20 districts, which included Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, under this rule.

As per control room figures of Thursday, the number of active cases in Ghaziabad stand at a figure of 727 while neighbouring GB Nagar has a tally of 730 active cases. On May 31, Ghaziabad’s tally of active cases was 1,025 while GB Nagar’s tally of active cases stood at 947.

“We have taken note of suggestions made by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), transporters, traders’ associations and others. Once the relaxations come into play, the suggestions will be evaluated. They have also been asked to take up voluntary community containment directions given earlier by the administration,” Pandey said.

The DM said he has asked these stakeholders, as well as auto-rickshaw unions to observe all Covid protocols in order to avoid any spread of the virus.

“We have assured the admin that RWAs will cooperate with them, and we are even ready to abstain for community activities in societies; besides, we will form teams which will spread awareness in the community and keep an eye out for people flouting Covid-protocols,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of the flat owners’ federation, who was part of the meeting on Wednesday.

He suggested the admin also focus on expediting and increasing coverage of vaccination.

“We are ready to make arrangements for vaccination and will also prepare lists of eligible beneficiaries. We will also arrange for doctors, on our part, so that fewer health staff members are engaged and manpower is saved for other Covid related duties,” he added.

Markets in the district have been closed since the partial corona curfew was enforced on the night of April 30.

“We have suggested that staggered opening and closing time for markets should be done away with and shops should be allowed to open from 8am to 8pm. Otherwise, shoppers panic. Further, we requested that odd-even opening of markets should be avoided as it creates confusion and traders also need to open shops as they have suffered losses during the curfew,” said Rajneesh Bansal, chairperson of Turab Nagar Vyapar Mandal, a traders’ association.

He added that a request for vaccination of traders and their staff should also be looked at.

“The associations are ready to make arrangements. Majority of our staff do not have access to online booking modes. So, if the administration can arrange for camps, we will make arrangements,” he added.

Dilshad Ahmad, president of the Ghaziabad auto-rickshaw chalak sangh, said that auto-rickshaw drivers will cooperate fully, otherwise all stakeholders and residents will suffer if cases go beyond 600.

“We will not allow overcrowding in our autos and no passenger will be allowed to board the vehicle without a face mask. All vehicles will carry bottles of sanitisers as well. Helping keep the curfew at bay is the responsibility of all stakeholders. If the number of cases goes above 600, we all will face closure and hence, difficulties,” he added.