Fake call centre busted in Noida, 3 arrested

Noida The Noida police on Thursday arrested three suspects for allegedly tricking people on the pretext of refunding or renewing lapsed insurance policies.

The suspects identified as Varun Sharma, 30, Madan Gupta, 39, and Pradeep Verma, 33, were arrested from their call centre in Sector-10, following an investigation based on local intelligence and electronic surveillance, said officials.

About their modus operandi, officials said, the accused would contact victims and promise refunds of lapsed insurance or renewal of LAP (Loan Against Property) insurance policies, collecting amounts ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh. The defrauded money was then transferred into fake bank accounts, several of which have now been frozen.

“Several bank accounts linked to the accused have been frozen, with the total amount exceeding ₹1 crore,” said ADCP Shavya Goyal.

During interrogation, police found that Varun Sharma had procured personal data of nearly 5,000 individuals. “The suspects were defrauding people under the pretext of renewing LAP insurance policies…They routed the funds through online betting accounts. Betting app operators received a 20% commission, while the remaining 80% went to the accused,” the officer added.

Police said the accused also cheated victims by offering fake investment schemes in real estate and by promising premature maturity of insurance policies.

A case has been registered under the BNS sections for cheating), cheating by personation and forgery among others and the IT Act at Phase-1 police station. Further probe is underway.

