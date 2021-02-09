Fake currency notes with face value of ₹18 lakh seized, two arrested
Noida: Two men were arrested on Tuesday after fake currency notes with a face value of about ₹18 lakh were recovered from their possession, police said.
The suspects were identified as Manoj Shah, 40, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, and Satyendra Upadhyaya, 30, from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.
Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that the suspects were presently living in Faridabad. “Police had information that the suspects were involved in cheating people through fake currency notes. On Tuesday, police received a tip-off about their movement near Barola T-point and arrested them red-handed,” he said.
Fake currency notes (in denominations of ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100) with a face value of ₹17,96,400 were recovered from them, police said, adding that some real notes worth ₹3,600 were also recovered.
Vishal Kumar, in-charge of Barolla check post, said the gang had a unique modus operandi to cheat people. “The suspects used to roam around in Delhi-NCR and strike a conversation with people. They would tell their victim that they had some fake currency notes which looked almost real. Then they exchanged fake notes having face value of ₹15,000 with real notes worth ₹10,000 from the victim,” Kumar said.
Kumar further said that in fact those fake notes were not fake. “The suspects used to give real notes to the people to take them in confidence. People used to circulate those notes in the market without any hurdle and again contacted to supply more fake notes,” he said.
But this time the suspects would play the trick. “The suspects used to buy fake notes in bulk from Chawri Bazar in Delhi. They placed only two original notes on the front and back and properly sandwiched the fake notes in the bundle. They used to fix the deal with the victim to exchange real notes worth ₹5 lakh with fake notes having a face value of ₹18 lakh. The suspects used to call the victims for the exchange in a crowded market so that the victims could not count the money,” Kumar said.
The two suspects told police that they had been involved in this racket since March last year after they lost a job during the lockdown. “It is believed they have cheated several people of ₹20-30 lakh in the last few months,” police said.
A case has been registered against them under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nineteen years after rape, accused man sent to juvenile home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad double murder case: Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more suspects arrested in elderly couple’s murder in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Security guard killed in robbery bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State film council to visit project site in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeida looking for dispute-free, small land for schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad civic body plans to revise property tax structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Gate farmers gear up to maintain gathering in absence of Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Three arrested in two separate cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man ends life after wife refuses to return from her parents’ home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: GB Nagar health department makes 80 booths for mop up round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida police question call centre manager over routing calls to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five injured in cylinder blast at Noida hardware factory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog expected for next two days, Noida among most polluted cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida sees first body donation to govt institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox