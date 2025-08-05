Fake envoy case: Jain’s 2 kin now suspects for removing documents, evidence

Ghaziabad: Two relatives of fake envoy Harsha Vardhan Jain have now become suspects for allegedly removing documents and evidence linked to the ongoing case from Ghaziabad to Delhi, the Ghaziabad police said on Monday. Jain, 47, a resident of Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) for allegedly operating a fake consulate from his rented residence while claiming diplomatic status from unrecognised micronations such as Westarctica, Seborga, Ladonia, and the fictional state of Paulovia. (HT Photos/Video Grab)

He is currently in judicial custody having spent five days in police remand from July 29 - August 2.

“During this period, police came to know about two relatives of Jain who removed documents and evidence linked to the case from his house in Kavi Nagar to Delhi. These were recovered during the raids in Delhi last Thursday. Now, the two relatives of Jain are also suspects in the case (for causing the disappearance of evidence). In all, we now have three suspects in the case,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (City Zone) Dhawal Jaiswal.

The police said “they will face BNS section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence)”, said assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma.

Officers, however, did not divulge their names.