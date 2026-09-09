‘False’ report: Notice to GBU student cancelled

A row broke out over a notice issued by an executive magistrate in Greater Noida to a Gautam Buddha University (GBU) student, based on a police report accusing him of spreading “anti-government false information” and instigating students to join recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. The notice has asked Akshat Tripathi to explain why he should not be required to furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh and two sureties of an equal amount for maintaining peace for six months. The notice has asked Akshat Tripathi to explain why he should not be required to furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh and two sureties of an equal amount for maintaining peace for six months.

Police, however, said on Tuesday that the notice was cancelled after an inquiry found the information in the report to be “false”.

The September 4 notice, issued under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and accessed by HT, said a police report had alleged that Tripathi was spreading anti-government information and instigating students to join the recent CJP protests, potentially disturbing public order.

It said there were sufficient grounds to initiate proceedings under Sections 126 and 135 of the BNSS and directed Tripathi to show cause why he should not furnish the bond and sureties.

“After an enquiry, when the information was found to be false, the notice was cancelled by the same sub-inspector on the night of September 4 and the cancellation order was issued on September 5. No further action was taken,” said Ravi Shanker, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police said such preventive notices were a routine measure to maintain peace and alleged that the action was being politicised. GBU declined to comment, saying the university had no role in the matter.

A notice under Section 130 of the BNSS is a preventive measure issued by an executive magistrate when there is information that a person may cause a breach of peace or disturb public order.

The controversy erupted on Monday after the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) described the notice as “repressive action”. According to SFI, Tripathi had joined the CJP protest in Delhi on July 20 and sustained injuries when police used force as protesters marched towards Parliament.