Farmer loses 44 L after phone hacking

ByArun Singh
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 06:30 am IST

After filing a complaint, the victim returned home where the kids told him that his phone had been irresponsive on August 18 and message service stopped

A 52-year-old farmer in Noida’s Sector 141 lost 44 lakh after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked by cyber frauds, police said on Sunday, adding that a case of fraud has been registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station.

Police said the frauds siphoned off <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44 lakh in 20 transactions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the frauds siphoned off 44 lakh in 20 transactions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kalicharan (single name), who resides with his family, in his complaint said: “On August 22, when I approached the bank to withdraw some money, I was informed by the bank manager that there was no money in my bank account, despite a balance of more than 44 lakh. I was informed that I had become a victim of cyber fraud and needed to approach the police to file a complaint.”

After filing a complaint at the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP), the victim returned home where the kids told him that his phone had been irresponsive on August 18 and message service stopped.

“The entire data of my mobile phone was also deleted automatically after six days on August 14, the message service on my mobile was restarted,” he added in the FIR.

Police said the frauds siphoned off 44 lakh in 20 transactions. “Investigation revealed that Kalicharan’s kids had mistakenly opened some link while using his phone. After this, the suspects got access to his mobile and siphoned huge amounts of money while diverting messages,” said Cybercrime SHO Ranjeet Singh, adding that a case under section 318 (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station and further probe is on.

Kalicharan told police that he had sold off his land in Bulandshahr for his daughter’s wedding and was now left with nothing.

