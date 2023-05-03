Farmers protest against Greater Noida authority, demand better compensation

Farmers from 40 villages on Tuesday intensified their agitation against the Greater Noida authority demanding better rehabilitation facilities and compensation for their land that was acquired for the industrial development of the city.

Farmers from 40 villages staged a protest against the Greater Noida Authority, demanding better rehabilitation and compensation for their land acquired for planned development, in Greater Noida on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers said if the authority chairman Manoj Kumar Singh will not meet them to discuss their demands, then they will further intensify their agitation.

Their key demands are more compensation for land that is now being acquired for new industrial areas, besides residential plots for their families, jobs for their children, free education in private schools, more abadi (residential) land for their children and other benefits.

In end-2022, farmers had threatened to start their agitation if their abadi land, residential plots and other issues are not resolved. Now, the farmers are joined by their children and elders at the site of the protest that started on April 25 to push their demands. They are now camping at the site outside the Greater Noida authority office at night too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had told the officials clearly that if they do not address our demands, including abadi land disputes, allot 6% residential plots, hike the land buying rates and other demands then we will start an indefinite strike outside the authority office. We do not want to talk to the Greater Noida chief executive officer; we need to meet the chairman to discuss and resolve our issues,” said Vikas Chaudhary, a farmer leading the protest.

The Greater Noida authority on April 21, 2023, in its 129th board meeting, increased the land compensation rate to ₹4,125 per square metre from the earlier rate of ₹3,750 per square metre for farmers who will give up their land for the planned development. Farmers said they are not happy with this hike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Greater Noida wants to buy our land at a rate of ₹4,125 per square metre when the market rates are more than that. The authority allots industrial land at a rate around ₹25,000 per square metre and, in the market, the industrial plots are available at a rate of ₹50,000 per square metre. Then why would the authority want to cheat the innocent farmers of their rightful compensation. We want the rates to be on par with the prevailing market rates and these rates will be decided by the senior officials and farmers’ delegation,” said Naveen Bhati, a farmer.

“We have discussed the farmers’ issues and are addressing their concerns. We hope that they will soon end their protest as we have assured them that their issues will be addressed as per the law,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON