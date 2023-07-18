Female toll plaza worker in Greater Noida thrashed, hair pulled allegedly over payment dispute

A toll plaza employee in Greater Noida area was purportedly assaulted by a woman allegedly over asking her for toll payment and identity proof. The entire incident was caught on the nearby CCTV camera and was widely shared on social media. CCTV footage shows the accused pulling the female employee's hair(Screengrab)

In the footage, the accused was seen storming inside the toll booth and grabbed the hair of the employee – also a woman – after a brief argument and pinned her to the ground. In a fit of rage, she kept on threatening the female employee and squished her face even after she fell from her seat. The video shows how the victim tried to break free but failed due to the woman's strong grip on her.

Following the incident, two men entered the booth in an attempt to pull the woman out. A second CCTV footage shows the woman came out of the booth and forcibly removed the barrier at the plaza and signaled the driver to proceed.

According to the police, the complaint by the toll company mentioned that the woman and her aides were trying to cross the plaza claiming they live in a nearby village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON