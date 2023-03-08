Festival preparations: Police issue traffic advisory, identify areas, for drone surveillance

With the Hindu festival of Holi and the Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat both being celebrated on Wednesday (March 8), Gautam Budh Nagar police has stepped up security arrangements and issued a traffic advisory to spare commuters the hardship of getting stuck in snarls. The GB Nagar traffic police conduct checks for drink driving at Sector 38 on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Following a meeting with police commissioner Laxmi Singh, an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) was set up at the Surajpur commissionerate office and it will attend to all Dial112 calls related to law and order, fire, excise, medical emergencies or any issue related to the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities. Inspectors and gazetted officials have been put in charge of all these areas.

The deployment includes about 5,000 police personnel, along with three PAC companies with riot control equipment, 20 mobile marshals, nine cranes and ambulance. There will also be 35 quick response teams in reserve. Police conducted an area domination survey on March 5 and 6 and allocated forces accordingly. Following an audit of the police force, the district has been divided into three super zones, 11 zones and 27 sectors.

“Analysing the data over the past five years of calls received by PRV vans, such vehicles have been re-routed towards more sensitive locations. Personnel have been deployed at points that we know are more sensitive or have a mixed population. There are seven traffic inspectors, 58 traffic sub-inspectors, 168 traffic head constables and 212 constables deployed at major roundabouts, roads and signals,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

He said there will be strict monitoring of drink driving, speeding, rash driving, triple riding, jumping the red light, driving without helmet or seat belt and stunts on vehicles.

The traffic advisory adds that people should refrain from celebrating Holi on the roads or lending their vehicles to suspicious elements.

Police said to avoid any mishaps, zigzag barriers will be placed at 47 locations along with 35 breathalysers and two speedometers. Over 1,000 integrated traffic management cameras will monitor 87 points across Noida and 25 additional sensitive locations or areas have been identified for crowd management surveillance through cameras. Meanwhile, drone surveillance will also be carried out across the besides thorough checking by bomb detection and disposal squad and anti-sabotage teams.

“We have also identified 882 history sheeters from the past five years who are involved in land disputes or any other law and order issue. All of them have been warned to maintain peace during the festivals. We are also monitoring social media closely and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to propagate hate or false information,” said Ravi Shankar Chhabi, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Officials have identified 36 repeat offenders from circle 1, 352 from circle 2, 290 from circle 3 and 204 from circle 4. Several social media accounts have also been put on surveillance, police said.