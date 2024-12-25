Filmmaker Boney Kapoor meets Yeida CEO, submits layout plan for Film City

GREATER NOIDA: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Tuesday submitted a master plan consisting of the layout for the Film City project’s first phase spread across 230 acres, to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) for approval, following which construction work will begin at the site from next month. The new Film City will come up on Sector 21 of Yamuna Expressway, 4km from Noida International Airport, and will be the second such complex in GB Nagar. A Film City exists in Noida’s Sector 16A, close to DND. (HT Photo)

Once the master plan is approved, the team will start work on the site, Kapoor said. Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said that they will approve the layout soon since starting work on the film city project is one of the authority’s priorities.

The Film City project is proposed to be built across 1,000 acres, with the first phase covering 230 acres, at a cost of ₹1,510 crore over eight years.

“We came to meet the Yeida CEO with the master plan of phase I of the Film City project that will be developed on 1,000 acres of land when it reaches its full capacity. We are ready to lay the foundation stone of the project and begin construction work in January, 2025 after our master plan is approved. We will develop studios, villas for actors, outdoor sets and a university to train technicians under phase I because we are working on a concept that filmmakers should come only with a script and go back with a film from this facility that will provide all infrastructure and services required to make a film,” said Kapoor, who along with his team, submitted the master plan to Yeida.

“Apart from investing in the film city, we also need to invest significantly in equipment—such as cameras, trolleys, cranes, and lights. We’ll provide all of these on-site, so filmmakers won’t need to bring them from outside,” said Kapoor. One of the key aspects of the film city will be the construction of 15 three-bedroom villas for film stars, with private swimming pools, gyms, and space for personal staff, so that actors can directly reach their shoots from there, Kapoor said.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) had on June 27, 2024 signed a concessionaire agreement with filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s company and Bayview Projects LLP, along with a consortium of partners for the development of the Film City in Sector 21, said officials.

Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh said that the authority will provide all infrastructural support for the project, including roads, water supply, electricity and public transport so that this region can become the most sought-after destination for filmmakers. Of the 230 acres that Bayview Projects LLP is allocated, 75 acres is designated for commercial development, while 155 acres is set aside for the core film industry.

The first phase of construction is expected to be completed in three years.

“We are here to develop a world-class film city, where actors get the ease they need and film makers get all kinds of infrastructural support at 50 per cent less cost to make quality films,” said Kapoor.

“If the master plan submitted is as per building bylaws and the terms that we have signed, then we will approve it at the earliest,” said Singh.