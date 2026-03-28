FIR filed after miscreants attempt to plant GPS on mining officer’s car in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:The police have registered an FIR against two unidentified men for allegedly trying to install GPS devices on the mining officer’s official vehicle at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, officers said on Friday. The FIR added that two magnetic GPS devices along with SIM cards were found.

In his complaint, Saurabh Chaturvedi said the incident took place around 9:35 pm on March 17 when his vehicle was parked at his residential high-rise.

Two unidentified men entered the parking area and tried to tamper with the vehicle. The driver, sitting inside the vehicle, did not notice them. When he stepped out, the two fled after issuing threats, police said.

“We soon informed the police. A team checked the CCTV showing the men entering and later running away,” the FIR lodged at Nandgram police station on March 25 stated.

The FIR added that two magnetic GPS devices along with SIM cards were found. The complainant suspected the device was planted to track the vehicle, which is used i operations against illegal mining.

The CCTV footage and devices were handed over to the police.

“We are trying to find the owners of the two SIM cards. It is suspected that some mafia tried to install GPS devices on the government vehicle, a Bolero, to track its location and protect themselves against any raids or enforcement activities,” Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP of Nandgram circle, told HT on Friday.

The FIR was filed at Nandgram police station against two unidentified men under BNS sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 313 (for belonging to a gang of robbers, etc.), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).