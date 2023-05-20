FIR registered against the deceased male student in Greater Noida murder-suicide case

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday registered an FIR against the deceased student who shot his classmate and then himself, at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida University on Thursday. The outside area of the dinning hall where the woman was shot dead on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Following the procedure, the FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act for possession of illicit weapons at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, officials said.

“A case under Sections 3,25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against the deceased student. Blood samples and all the evidence from the room were collected. Further investigation is underway,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri police station.

On Thursday afternoon, after shooting dead his female classmate, a third-year student on Thursday afternoon, the male student ran back to the hostel and shot himself dead, police said.

Officials said that two bullets were recovered from the spot where the girl was killed while two other cartridges were recovered from the hostel room where the student ended his life. He shot one bullet on the wall and the other in his head.

“The police recovered a country-made pistol of .32 bore with a live cartridge in its chamber. Apart from this, a live cartridge on the floor and two used cartridges were also recovered. The gun was taken by the forensics team for examination,” SHO Upadhyay said.

“The gun is a locally made one which costs around ₹6,000- ₹8,000 and doesn’t have an ordinance number on it. We are trying to find the source of procurement of the gun,” he added.

Assistant district government counsel, Dharmendra Jaint said that an FIR has to be registered by the police when an illegal weapon is recovered, even if it is against a deceased person. “Since an illegal unlicensed weapon has been found, police had to register an FIR as per legal procedure,” he said.

A senior officer associated with the probe said that police teams have been formed to investigate the source of the gun and to find out how the male student managed to get it inside the campus.

