Fire breaks out at chemical factory; no casualty

Greater Noida: A fire broke out at a chemical factory related to paint thinner in Greater Noida’s Site-4 Kasna Industrial Area on Wednesday afternoon, said police officials, adding that no injury to any person or casualty was reported in the incident. Since the factory was closed at the time, there were no reports of anyone being trapped inside, said fire officials. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the cause of the fire appears to be a short-circuit.

The blaze caused minor losses, as the fire was small and brought under control quickly, said officials.

“A security guard sitting outside the factory noticed the fire and informed us at around 4pm. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot soon after. One fire brigade was able to put out the fire, though additional fire tenders were present at the scene as a precaution,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Beta II police station.

Officials said that during the incident several drums kept inside the factory reportedly exploded, increasing the risk at the site during the blaze.

“The incident took place at around 4.15 pm. It was observed that drums kept inside the chemical factory were exploding. Our firefighters acted quickly and managed to bring the fire under control within a short time,” said Pradeep Kumar Dubey, chief fire officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar.

He said since the factory was closed at the time, there were no reports of anyone being trapped inside.

“We dispatched six fire tenders to the spot. Since it is a chemical factory, additional vehicles were sent as a precautionary measure. We also called in some private fire tenders to assist,” the CFO added.