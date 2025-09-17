Fire erupts at Noida candle godown; no casualty

Noida: A major blaze broke out at a candle godown of a multi-storey building in Noida Phase 2 early Tuesday, fire officials said, adding that it took over 11 hours of efforts to fully douse it and nobody was injured in the incident. Eight fire engines from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot, and fire fighters somehow managed to enter the basement wearing breathing apparatus. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Around 1.30am, the fire control room was alerted by security guard of the godown about the fire in the basement of a four-storey building in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2,” said Yogendra Chaurasia, fire officer (Phase 2), adding that fancy candles were stored in the basement while a first-floor shop is under construction.

Eight fire engines from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot, and fire fighters somehow managed to enter the basement wearing breathing apparatus (BA sets), said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey

“Due to the candles stored in the basement, the fire was reigniting repeatedly. After more than 11 hours of continuous efforts, it was completely extinguished around 12pm,” Chaubey added.

The guard informed fire officials that a short circuit had occurred in the basement, which later engulfed the entire basement, said the fire department in a statement, adding that the above floors were saved.