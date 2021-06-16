Five labourers injured as shuttering at under construction mall collapses

Noida: Five labourers sustained injuries when the shuttering they were on collapsed at the site of an under construction mall in Sector 75 on Tuesday night. Police said that they have not received any complaint in the case.

The incident took place at the Spectrum mall near Sector 5 metro station around 9pm. Police are yet to take any action for the violation of the night curfew.

According to the labourers at the site, at least 10 of them were present there and were putting up lintels. “We had been working at the site for the past two weeks. Four of us were present on the fourth floor while the rest were standing below. All of a sudden, the shuttering collapsed and we fell down. One of our co-workers was seriously injured,” said an injured labourer.

The injured were identified as Lachhu, Rajesh and Sarvesh, all natives of Sonbhadra, Vinod from Aligarh and Moiuddin who hails from West Bengal.

Police officials said that a team from the Sector 49 police station was immediately rushed to the spot. “Moiuddin sustained severe head injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital where he is in the intensive care unit. However, he is now out of danger. The others were taken to the district hospital where they received first aid,” said a police official.

None of the workers was wearing any safety harness, said the officials, adding that an NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) unit also reached the spot.

“We received information that nearly 150 square feet shuttering has collapsed after which a team was dispatched at 10.10pm. By then five of the injured workers had been sent for treatment. The search and rescue operation came to an end around midnight and nobody was found in the debris,” said an NDRF spokesperson.

Even though the incident occurred in the night, no action has been taken for violation of the night curfew. When asked, Shyamjeet Singh, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, said, “We have identified the contractor who is from Dadri. He has been called to our office. We will take the appropriate action against any erring party.”

The spokesperson of the builder did not provide a comment on the situation despite multiple attempts.