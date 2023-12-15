Foundation stone laid for Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Yamuna Expressway loop interchange

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra on Friday laid the foundation stone for an interchange cloverleaf loop to connect Yamuna Expressway with Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra on Friday laid the foundation stone for the loop interchange in the presence of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) CEO Arun Vir Singh.

To be built at a cost of ₹122 crore, this loop will seamlessly connect the two expressways and offer a smooth commute to thousands who have to otherwise face congestion in reaching the Yamuna Expressway from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and vice versa.

The cloverleaf loop is also crucial in providing direct connectivity from the upcoming Noida international airport in Jewar and Delhi-NCR via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. In the absence of the loop, motorists from Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi face inconvenience in reaching EPE as they have to travel through several congested villages such as Kasna and Ghangola.

“This interchange loop will offer a smooth ride to thousands of commuters and it will be completed in the next 18 months,” said Mishra on Friday after laying the foundation stone for the interchange, which consists of four loops, four ramps and four entry/exists.

The work was supposed to start on the project in 2018-19 but it got delayed owing to a 57 hectares land dispute between farmers and Yeida. Authority officials said the dispute has been resolved and they have started the distribution of compensation money to farmers who have given up their land for the project.

“As farmers’ issues have been resolved amicably, the work will start at the site soon as the chief secretary has laid the foundation stone on Friday. The construction agency was hired in 2019 itself, and the project will commence effortlessly. The interchange will come up near the Budh International racing circuit on 57 hectares of land,” said Yeida CEO Singh.

Yeida officials said the work on this project was delayed because farmers refused to give up their land for the project as they wanted more monetary compensation.

“Now we have distributed ₹22.23 crore as 64% hiked land compensation to farmers. Now work will start in the project and it will be ready in the next 18 months so that commuters can travel with ease EPE and Yamuna Expressway,” said Singh.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which built the 135km Eastern Peripheral Expressway, will fund 80% of this project and Yeida will construct the entry and exits besides bearing the remaining 20% cost. The EPE passes above the 165km Yamuna Expressway, near the Noida International University and Galgotias University campuses.