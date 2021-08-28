Four held for brewing liquor illegally at home in Greater Noida

Police on Friday arrested four persons allegedly involved in brewing liquor illegally from a house in Greater Noida’s Sector Alpha 2.

Police identified them as Manoj Joshi (30) and Suhail Uddin (28) from Meerut, Abhishek (27) from Surajpur, and Govind (25) from Bulandshahr. While Govind lived and worked as a salesman at a liquor kiosk in Makoda village in Greater Noida, the others lived in the Sector Alpha 2 house.

Sector Beta 2 police station house officer (SHO) Rameshwar Kumar said the police searched the house following a tip. “A joint team of police and excise department personnel conducted a search and arrested Joshi, Uddin and Abhishek from a house in Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida,” he said.

The police team recovered 456 bottles of illegal liquor, 7 kg urea, other equipment and ₹16,700 in cash from them, he added.

Police said Joshi was the mastermind of the operation. When questioned, the suspects allegedly said they supplied stock to Govind, following which police arrested him too.

The SHO said that the suspects bought liquor at cheap rate from Haryana, adulterated and packaged it in Greater Noida for sale in Uttar Pradesh. Police said three other suspects in the operation were absconding.

Police said they registered against all suspects under the Excise Act and sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The four suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody. We have launched a search for the absconding persons,” the SHO said.

On August 19, 2021 three persons died after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Greater Noida. The victims – Vijay Kumar, 25, and his two brother-in-laws Bijjo, 30, and Jaggo, 27 were residents of Jewar. They had found illegal liquor bottles in Tappal, Aligarh.