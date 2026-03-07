Noida: Police have apprehended four people, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man during Holi celebrations at Ivy County society in Sector 75 on Wednesday, police said on Friday. Four held in connection with Sector 75 murder

The victim, Sahil Singhal, a real estate agent, was allegedly shot dead by the brother of a woman with whom he was allegedly in an extramarital relationship, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Nikhil Solanki,24, Priya Singh, 28, Lokendar Solanki ,26 and a 16-year-old minor. Police said they also seized the weapon used in the crime and the car used during the incident.

“Post-mortem findings show that six rounds were fired, aimed at the victim’s stomach,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 113 police station.

According to investigators, Singhal had an extramarital relationship with Priya. He had promised to marry her but was not fulfilling that promise. The woman came with her brothers on March 4. An argument broke out between them and her brother shot him.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information and took the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Following the incident, a case under Section 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was launched, police said.

“Since the two had been in an alleged extramarital relationship for four years, there was pressure on the deceased to marry her. At the same time, the woman’s brothers had objected to the relationship, and a dispute had also taken place over the posting of their photos on social media,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

Singh added that a complaint related to the dispute had earlier been filed in Ghaziabad.

Singhal is survived by his wife and two children.