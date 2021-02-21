Four members of Sunder Bhati gang booked for threatening victim to withdraw case

Noida: Greater Noida police have registered a case against four members of the Sunder Bhati gang for allegedly threatening the family of a deceased village head to withdraw a case against them. Harendra and his gunner Bhoodev Sharma (46) were shot dead at a wedding on February 8, 2015 in Niyana village in Greater Noida by armed assailants.

Harendra’s widow Bevan Nagar has filed a case alleging Bhati gang members are threatening her brother-in-law Ravindra Nagar, who is a complainant and witness to this case, to turn hostile. Harendra Nagar alias Harendra Pradhan was the village head of Dadopur in Dankaur.

An FIR was registered on directions of the district and sessions court, Surajpur, at the Kasna police station on Friday. In the complaint, Bevan alleged that her husband was killed by Bhati gang members as he was a witness in a case in which Bhati was accused in 2019.

“My brother-in-law Ravindra registered a murder case against the Bhati gang members in 2015 after my husband’s death. The Bhati gang members are mounting pressure on Ravindra to turn hostile and change his statement,” she said.

Bevan claimed that on February 9, 2021, she was going home in a car when some suspects chased her in an SUV and forced her to stop. “The armed criminals abused me verbally and threatened dire consequences if the case is not withdrawn,” she said. The complainant also alleged that the suspects have threatened her that they will implicate her in fake cases and withdraw her official gunner.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer, Kasna police station, said a case has been registered against four persons - Ravi Bhati, Sahdev Bhati, Manoj Nagar and Naveen Bhati - under Section 147 (rioting), Section 342 (wrongful consignment), Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 504 (intentional insult), and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. “Some of the suspects are in jail. We will investigate the matter and take suitable action,” he said.

Police sources said that Sunder Bhati is presently lodged in Sonbhadra district jail.